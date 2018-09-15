Scotland

Scotland's papers: Alex Salmond police probe

  15 September 2018
Image caption The Scotsman is one of several papers to lead with reports that police have escalated their investigation into two complaints of sexual harassment against Alex Salmond.
Image caption The Herald reports that a criminologist is leading a campaign to prove that notorious teenage killer Luke Mitchell is innocent and should be freed from jail.
Image caption The Daily Record says Alex Salmond has told police probing sexual assault allegations against him that he would be "happy" to meet them.
Image caption According to the i, British scientists have made a new discovery which could save the lives of many people at risk of heart disease and stroke.
Image caption The Courier focuses on the celebrations marking the opening of the V&A in Dundee.
Image caption Confirmation that Alex Salmond is facing a police investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct makes the Sun's front page.
Image caption The i says that the prime minister is facing a key Brexit defeat in the Commons over her Chequers proposals.
Image caption The Duchess of Cambridge is on a mission to help disadvantaged children achieve their potential, according to the Scottish Daily Mail.
Image caption The Scottish edition of the Times leads with the story that MI6 believed that former Labour leader Michael Foot was a paid Soviet informant.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph writes that a government adviser has urged adults to set an example for their children by turning their mobile phones off at night.
Image caption According to the Scottish Daily Express, national lottery bosses are refusing to fund a "vital lifeline" to millions of lonely pensioners.
Image caption The Press and Journal reports that police have increased patrols in an area of Aberdeen after more than 10 fires were reported over the past seven days.

