Your pictures of Scotland: 7 - 14 September

  • 14 September 2018

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 7 - 14 September. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics.

body on the beach Image copyright Paul Hastie
Image caption Paul Hastie discovered this "body" lying on Elie beach in Fife.
Highland cows Image copyright Andy Cumming
Image caption Andy Cumming had to give way to these Highland cows on his way through Skye.
Boats in Arbroath Image copyright Michael Craig
Image caption This trio of bright boats caught the eye of Michael Craig in Arbroath harbour last week. He said: "They looked stunning & splendid in the September sunshine."
pumpkins Image copyright Rosemary McLaren
Image caption The colours of autumn are starting to appear in your pictures. These are some of the lovely pumpkins and squashes grown in Rosemary McLaren's garden this year.
Mushroom Image copyright Ingrid Deschryver
Image caption Ingrid Deschryver found mushrooms and toadstools in all shapes and colours in her walk in Coulags, near Lochcarron. This was her favourite.
barra beach landing Image copyright David Millar
Image caption A beach landing in Barra impressed David Millar on a recent weekend trip there.
Talla Reservoir Image copyright Alan Trickett
Image caption The Talla Reservoir near Tweedsmuir was as still as a mirror when Alan Trickett from Kelso visited the nearby Gameshope Bothy.
Forth Bridge Image copyright Greg Crawford
Image caption The lights of the Forth Bridge were stunning and Greg Crawford caught them reflected in the mud at low tide.
Galus the Fox Image copyright Rachel Jenkinson
Image caption Meet Gallus the fox. Rachel Jenkinson from Craigleith in Edinburgh tells us this is the boss of the litter and the boldest. She said: "This is him waiting for his tea at our home. The only thing he's scared of is the badger that also comes most nights."
Viking Festival Image copyright ALDO FERRARELLO
Image caption Largs Viking Festival inspired several pictures this week, with Aldo Ferrarello capturing the atmosphere perfectly in this shot.
Little viking Image copyright Simon Murphy
Image caption College lecturer Simon Murphy was also there and discovered this little viking peeking through the wall. He said; "I've been telling my students that they should always have a camera with them, I thought I had better take mine too."
Happy dog Image copyright Laura McCarron
Image caption We couldn't resist this happy chappie enjoying a walk and loving life. The dog is called Bonnie and was out with her dog walker Kirsty in Clydebank.
Lairg Image copyright Neil Mason
Image caption Neil Mason caught this moody shot on his way home. He told us: "A day of torrential rain showers and being terrorised by midges in the Highlands was all forgotten after seeing this dramatic view near Lairg on my commute home. "
Red squirrel Image copyright Eric Niven
Image caption This red squirrel was spotted at Morton Lochs in Tentsmuir forest by Eric Niven.
Goatfell rainbow Image copyright Fiona Penfold
Image caption Fiona Penfold climbed Goatfell on Arran with her husband Max and said this rainbow just kept getting brighter & brighter - making her day.
St Catherines Image copyright Jim McNair
Image caption This beautiful orange sky was captured at St Catherines, Cowal, in Argyll by Jim McNair as anglers on the pier were catching mackerel.
Waves Image copyright Thomas Duffy
Image caption Thomas Duffy thought this surfer in Aberdeen looked like he was being chased.
swallows Image copyright Sean Donaldson
Image caption Barn swallows being fed by their parents on Sean Donaldson's satellite dish on the side of his house in Tealing.

All images are subject to copyright.

