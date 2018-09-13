Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry is expected to last four years

The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry has identified a further 17 institutions which it is investigating.

This list includes schools and local authority and healthcare establishments, as well as non-religious and voluntary organisations.

The independent inquiry is looking in detail at historical abuse of children in residential care in Scotland.

Most recently, it has been investigating residential care provided by female and male religious orders.

Inquiry chairwoman Lady Smith urged anyone who has any relevant information about the institutions to contact the inquiry.

'Very emotional'

She said: "It does not matter whether you have already made a report to the police or to anyone else and it does not matter whether or not you have been involved in any other investigation. You can still talk to us and we want to hear from you.

"I am well aware that it can be difficult and very emotional to talk about experiences in care and I want to take this opportunity to give an assurance that we have a dedicated witness support team here who will help and support anyone providing evidence to us. They will do so throughout the process."

Nearly 70 institutions have previously been identified by the inquiry, which is expected to last four years.

The latest list of organisations is: