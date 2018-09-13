Image copyright Getty Images

More than 1,700 women aged over 70 were not invited for their final breast screening appointment, the Scottish government has confirmed.

Women in Scotland aged 50 to 70 are routinely contacted about screening.

However, a review carried out by the Scottish Clinical Taskforce found 1,761 women had been missed.

NHS Scotland will now write to them to arrange screenings "as soon as possible". The health secretary has "apologised fully" to the women.

Jeane Freeman said: "The women are being contacted as a priority and resources have been put in place to ensure they are screened promptly and offered any wider support needed.

"This additional screening will not delay other women attending their routine appointments."

The length of time the women have waited for their appointments ranges from three years to a few months.

The review was carried out after former health secretary Shona Robison asked for further "due diligence checks" on the breast screening programme following separate issues in England.

Her successor, Ms Freeman, said: "I have been clear that we must learn from this and act to minimise the risk of similar incidents in future."