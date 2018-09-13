Scotland

Scotland's papers: V&A 'just the beginning' and Gleneagles robbers

  • 13 September 2018
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman leads with plans being revealed for a new opera house and concert hall in Dundee on the back of the launch of the V&A museum. The paper says council leaders in the city want to capitalise on the boost to tourism which the new museum is expected to bring.
Image copyright The Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun focuses on two men being convicted of an armed robbery at the Gleneagles hotel in Perthshire. The masked raiders stole £500,000 worth of Rolex watches while disguised as characters from the horror movie The Purge.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record tells how the Gleneagles robbers threatened hotel shop staff with a gun, a machete and hammers as they carried out the two-minute raid. The men, described as career criminals, stole 50 Rolex watches before fleeing in a stolen Audi sports car.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald features "enthralled visitors" getting their first glimpse inside the £80m V&A museum. But it leads with a House of Commons investigation being launched into a claim that a senior aide of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has breached Westminster's security rules.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i has an interview with the SNP deputy leader Keith Brown who says party activists will speak to 50,000 voters in a day of action to make the case for Scottish independence. Mr Brown reveals the doorstep campaign will be staged across the country on 29 September.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times says Scotland's chief vet has condemned what she calls an "alarmist" BBC documentary into the plight of calves being exported from Scotland to Europe. Sheila Voas claimed the documentary, Disclosure: The Dark Side of Dairy, "distorted the reality of the trade".
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National devotes its entire front page to the V&A museum opening its doors for the first time. It says Dundee has been hailed as "a new world centre for design" with other arts institutions "hoping to prosper together".
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads with UK Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab insisting Britain will not pay its "divorce" bill to the EU in the event of a no-deal Brexit. It follows Prime Minister Theresa revealing Britain had agreed to pay a £39bn Brexit bill, but that "without a deal the position changes".
Image copyright Daily Mail
Image caption The Daily Mail leads with a row over fuel duty after petrol prices rose for the 10th week in a row to the highest level in four years. The paper says Chancellor Philip Hammond has suggested that an eight-year freeze in the levy may come to an end.
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption The Daily Express carries a picture of Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg being confronted by a "class war activist" as he held one of his children in his arms outside his home.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star has an interview with actress Maureen Lipman in which she says she refuses to watch her new character on Coronation Street because it makes her "depressed". Ms Lipman admitted "there isn't much comedy" in her storylines.

