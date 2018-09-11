Scotland

The papers: Scot recounts Magaluf stabbing

  • 11 September 2018
Image caption Ayrshire tourist Robert Watson told his mother that he nearly died after being attacked by a group of men during a holiday to the Spanish resort of Magaluf, reports The Scottish Sun. The paper says he was attacked on Sunday and four British men have since been arrested over the attack.
Image caption The Telegraph writes that Scotland's farmers have urged Theresa May's opponents to get behind her Chequers Brexit plan, which the National Farmers Union describes as a "workable compromise". However, the paper claims the call has been rejected by the Scottish government.
Image caption Meanwhile, the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has raised hopes of a "Brexit breakthrough", according to The Herald, after he suggested it was realistic to expect a deal with Britain over its withdrawal from the European Union.
Image caption The Express is even more optimistic and says it could take just six weeks for the UK and the EU to set out terms for Brexit, after what the paper describes as a "shock climbdown".
Image caption Meanwhile, The Press and Journal claims that failure to reach a deal with Brussels could lead to a skill shortage and the closure of oil rigs in the North Sea.
Image caption The Scotsman also focuses on the industry and says a new report has suggested a recent revival of the oil and gas sector could be at risk because of a slump in exploration to find fresh deposits, which have hit a 50-year low.
Image caption The National claims that plans to redraw UK parliamentary boundaries will "silence Scotland" by reducing the number of MPs representing Scottish constituencies. The paper reports that only two people will represent the Highalands and quotes SNP MP Tommy Sheppard as describing the proposals as unacceptable.
Image caption Away from politics, the Scottish Daily Mail reveals how the Scottish government is considering plans to place diabetics on a low-calorie liquid diet in a radical move to reverse the hold of the disease on patients.
Image caption A mother has launched a desperate appeal to raise £100,000 to bring her son home to Scotland after he suffered a massive stroke while travelling in Cambodia, according to the front page of the Daily Record.
Image caption The Daily Star reports that Grease star Olivia Newton-John is battling cancer for the third time, but has reassured her fans that she can beat the disease.
Image caption Hundreds of manufacturing jobs are at risk after Dundee's Michelin tyre factory revealed plans to cut production by as much as a quarter, according to The Courier.

