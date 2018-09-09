Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Boris set to go for PM' and asylum seekers' mental health

  • 9 September 2018
Image copyright Sunday National
Image caption The first ever edition of the Sunday National leads with the SNP's Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, predicting a second vote on Scottish independence will be triggered if Boris Johnson replaces Theresa May as prime minister. The paper also has an interview with Nicola Sturgeon, in which the first minister reveals "10 things that changed my life".
Image copyright Scotland on Sunday
Image caption Scotland on Sunday focuses on asylum seekers being at "breaking point" as the fight to stay in Scotland "takes its toll on the mental health of the most vulnerable". Campaigners say a "hostile environment" policy by the Home Office is adding to their trauma.
Image copyright Sunday Mail
Image caption The Sunday Mail carries an investigation into events leading up to the crush outside Celtic Park before last Sunday's game against Rangers. The paper says Britain's leading crowd safety expert has concluded only luck prevented people from dying as fans were crammed in a walkway at "three times the maximum safe level".
Image copyright Sunday Post
Image caption The Sunday Post leads with doctors, patients and charities joining forces to demand Scots stroke victims "get life-transforming surgery". The paper says they have called for action as Scotland remains the only part of the UK where thrombectomy operations, to remove the blood clot which caused the stroke, are not carried out.
Image copyright The Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun on Sunday reports on a Kirk minister being suspended for allegedly having an affair with a married musician. It carries an interview with the woman involved, who says she and Reverend Ian Bradley didn't give their spouses "a second thought".
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The new Herald on Sunday says the ferry service linking the Scottish mainland with the islands is in crisis. The paper says the vessels are "too old, too over-stretched and too unreliable". It comes as Scotland's islands are enjoying record numbers of visitors.
Image copyright Sunday Times
Image caption The Sunday Times Scotland claims Nicola Sturgeon is facing "a humiliating defeat at Holyrood" with opposition parties uniting to vote down national testing of primary one pupils. The paper claims evidence has shown that the controversial tests have reduced some five-year-old children to tears.
Image copyright Mail on Sunday
Image caption The Scottish Mail on Sunday says Boris Johnson has launches his most outspoken attack yet on Theresa May and her "feeble" handling of the Brexit negotiations. The paper says the former foreign secretary has accused the prime minister of wrapping a "suicide vest" around Britain "and handing the detonator to Brussels".
Image copyright Sunday Telegraph
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph leads with claims that the UK government plans to give phones to prisoners being held in jails in England and Wales. The paper also quotes UK Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt warning the public "has lost faith in its leaders".

