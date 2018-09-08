Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The national school library plan will be implemented over the next five years

More than 450 schoolchildren have helped shape a new strategy aimed at ensuring all Scottish pupils have access to a "dynamic" school library.

The Scottish government said the strategy, aimed at boosting literacy and attainment, was the first of its kind in the UK.

Pupils at more than 30 schools were visited by those drawing up the plan to hear their experiences.

The scheme will be implemented over the next five years.

Deputy First Minister and Education Secretary John Swinney said: "This strategy seeks to make libraries the vibrant hub and epicentre of our schools, promoting an appreciation of literature, an understanding of information literacy and a place of contact, friendship, dialogue and reassurance."

The strategy was developed in partnership with local authority body Cosla.

Stephen McCabe, Cosla spokesman for children and young people, said: "The strategy will be a valuable blueprint for all of those involved in developing and delivering school library services to ensure all children and young people get the best from their education."