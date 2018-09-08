Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Change school starting age' and pet breeding laws

  • 8 September 2018
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald leads with calls for children across Scotland not to start formal schooling until they are aged six or seven. Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie will call for the change at his party's autumn conference, while also backing parents who choose to boycott controversial tests for P1 pupils.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times focuses on proposed legislation which will "effectively outlaw" breeding designer pets such as Scottish fold cats and so-called teacup puppies. The move follows concerns that the type of breeding causes animals to suffer due to their genetic defects.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman says civic campaigners have blamed a reduction in community wardens across the country for "a dramatic rise in environmental problems". They claim littering and dog fouling have reached their highest levels in a decade with the number of fines being handed out "plummeting".
Image copyright Daily Mail
Image caption The Daily Mail's front page is dominated by further claims about the private life of former foreign secretary Boris Johnson. The 54-year-old MP and his wife Marina Wheeler announced on Friday that they had separated and would divorce.
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption The Daily Express leads with new UK government measures which are designed to block nuisance calls coming into force today. Customers can no longer be contacted by businesses offering to settle compensation claims for personal injury or mis-sold PPI unless they opt in.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National says people are being urged to donate more to foodbanks across Scotland as demand has increased over the summer period. The paper warns of "foodbank fatigue" as contributions have "stalled".
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i leads with some teachers calling for tests on primary one children to be scrapped. The Scottish government has insisted teachers like the controversial tests but has promised "improvement".
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports on the ruling regime in Iran being accused of "infiltrating Labour" and undermining a pro-Israel MP who faces being ousted from Westminster. It says a journalist from the Iranian state broadcaster, which is banned in Britain, joined the Labour constituency party in Enfield North which delivered a vote of no confidence in MP Joan Ryan, who is the head of Labour Friends of Israel.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal's North East edition leads with plans for one of Scotland's largest solar farms to be built in Buchan. The paper says proposals for the farm on land outside Peterhead have been lodged with the local council.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier's Fife edition says a married Kirk minister has been suspended for a year following allegations of "inappropriate conduct". The paper reports the minister has taken leave of absence as St Andrews University's honorary chaplain in light of the claims.

