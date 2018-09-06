Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Smiling Assassins'

  • 6 September 2018
Image caption Photographs of two men suspected of being Russian agents feature on the front page of the i newspaper. It describes them as "Britain's most wanted", after they were named as the prime suspects in the Salisbury nerve agent attack.
Image caption The Scottish Sun reports that Alexander Petrov and Rusian Boshirov were named after being identified on CCTV images. They have been charged with the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal, his daughter, Yulia, and Det Sgt Nick Bailey, and they are the prime suspects in the poisoning of Charlie Rowley and Dawn Sturgess.
Image caption Theresa May blames the Kremlin for the attack in Salisbury in March, according to the Scottish Daily Mail. And it says the prime minister has ordered a "covert war" on the GRU - the military intelligence unit the suspects are thought to work for.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express reports that the novichok attack was "almost certainly" ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin himself. It says Theresa May told MPs that it was not a "rogue operation" and it was "approved at a senior level of the Russian state".
Image caption The Times focuses on Theresa May's plan to target the Russian military intelligence service in a covert "cyberwar". It reports that Whitehall sources claim the operation will aim to disrupt GRU by scrambling communications and obstructing its access to finance.
Image caption The Scotland edition of the Daily Telegraph leads with the novichok poisoning suspects, but the front page also carries a warning for Education Secretary John Swinney. The head of teaching union the EIS has warned that Mr Swinney's plans to overhaul the Scottish education system in a year were "fanciful".
Image caption A woman who underwent mesh implant surgery may be the first in Scotland to have the procedure listed as a cause of death, according to The Scotsman. Eileen Baxter, 75, died on 27 August after being admitted to hospital the previous week with internal bleeding, sickness and diarrhoea.
Image caption Scotland's economy has stagnated for 15 years, according to the findings of the David Hume Institute which leads the front page of The Herald.
Image caption The National concentrates on the latest in the Brexit negotiations. It reports that EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier told a committee of MPs that Theresa May's trade deal proposals were "dead".
Image caption The Press and Journal reports that a construction worker is in an induced coma after falling from "a great height" while working on the new Aberdeen Exhibition Centre.
Image caption Former MSP Tommy Sheridan has landed a new job as a presenter on controversial Russian news channel Sputnik, according to the Daily Record. It reports that he will present an online weekly video programme for the broadcaster.

