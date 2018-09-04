A74(M) reopens after three lorry crash near Crawford
- 4 September 2018
The main motorway linking England and Scotland has reopened after a crash involving three lorries in South Lanarkshire.
The A74(M) was shut southbound near Junction 14 close to Crawford after the accident at about 03:00 on Tuesday.
One lorry is believed to have hit the central reservation and two others were then involved in the collision .
The road was closed for several hours but reopened at about 07:00