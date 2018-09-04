Scotland

The papers: Tory party membership falls behind SNP

  • 4 September 2018
Image caption The Times leads with a shift in the size of Britain's political parties, with figures showing the SNP is now the second largest organisation behind Labour.
Image caption The Scotsman, meanwhile, leads with criticism of the Scottish government's plans to boost the number of electric cars on the roads, with green groups saying the measures do not go far enough.
Image caption The Herald is among a number of titles looking at Brexit again, this time featuring a former minister who has likened the popularity of Theresa May's Chequers Plan to the Poll Tax.
Image caption The National uses a tweeted comment made by a Scottish Tory MSP in a story headlined 'Carlaw to SNP: don't vote with Tories on Brexit'.
Image caption The i newspaper highlights the attacks on the prime minister from both Remainers and Brexiteers over her Chequers Plan, which she is being urged to ditch.
Image caption The Daily Express' front page has Boris Johnson and the prime minister head-to-head under the header Boris v May, and asks whether a challenge for No10 is now on.
Image caption The Daily Telegraphs reports further criticism of Labour after a controversial activist embroiled in the anti-Semitism row is elected on to the party's ruling body.
Image caption The Daily Records splashes with a story about a woman who died after a party at the home of ex-Liberal Party leader Lord David Steel's son.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail, meanwhile, says Scotland's out-of-hours helpline NHS24 is going to treat patients entirely by phone under the headline ... 'The doctor won't see you ... at all'
Image caption The Scottish Sun speaks to the man who was hit by the son of former Rangers player and manager Ally McCoist in an uninsured car. Stephen Murdoch says Argyll McCoist should have been jailed.
Image caption The Courier leads with the uplifting story of a boy who has been gifted a new kidney by his mother. Milo Carter, eight, and mum Sarah, are recovering well after the operation, says the paper.
Image caption A plan to install sensors to monitor the movements of health staff is criticised on the front of the Press and Journal under the headline 'Big Brother health board to spy on staff'.

