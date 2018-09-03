Scotland

Flying visit: Crowds flock to Scottish International Airshow

  • 3 September 2018

The Scottish International Airshow drew large crowds to Ayr seafront on Saturday.

A Red Arrows flypast and a formation display by 1940s aircraft from the Swiss Air Force were among the highlights.

Swissair DC3 and Beech 18s transport planes in formation Image copyright Mark McDowall
Image caption Swissair DC3 and Beech 18s transport planes in formation
Swissair Image copyright Mark McDowall
Image caption The Swissair DC3 "flying solo"
Swiss Airforce F/A-18C twin engine supersonic jet Image copyright Mark McDowall
Image caption The F/A-18C twin engine supersonic jet from the Swiss Airforce
Plane at airshow Image copyright Mark McDowall
Biplane over Ayr seafront Image copyright Mark McDowall
Image caption Hundreds of people packed the seafront area for a series of displays
Biplane at airshow Image copyright Mark McDowall
Catalina flying boat Image copyright Mark McDowall
Image caption A Catalina flying boat swooped over the crowds
Catalina flying boat Image copyright Mark McDowall
Red Arrows Image copyright Mark McDowall
Image caption The display by the RAF's Red Arrows aerobatic team was among the highlights of the show
Red Arrows Image copyright Mark McDowall
Mark McDowall Image copyright Mark McDowall

