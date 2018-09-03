Image copyright Google Image caption Kelvingrove Park from North Claremont Street, where the victim was helped after the attack.

Police have released a description of a man who carried out a sex attack in Glasgow's Kelvingrove Park.

A 29-year-old woman was assaulted at about 01:35 on Sunday by a man she had met earlier in the evening.

The suspect is white, aged 20 to 25, of medium build, with long dark hair. He wore a white top under a dark bomber-style jacket.

Police now want to trace a woman who came to the victim's help shortly after the attack.

Det Insp David MacGregor, of Greater Glasgow division, appealed for the woman who helped to come forward.

'Vital information'

He said: "Enquiries are continuing into this sexual assault to establish more details on the circumstances and trace the man responsible.

"At this time, we are also keen to speak to a woman who came to the victim's assistance on North Claremont Street at La Belle Place on Sunday morning around 01:50.

"The woman we want to trace could have information that is vital to our investigation.

"She is described as white and in her twenties with shoulder length curly hair.

"She was wearing a dark red coloured jacket and skirt."