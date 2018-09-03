A secondary school in Glasgow was evacuated and children sent home after a bomb hoax.

Rosshall Academy issued a text alert to parents at about 08:20 on Monday asking that pupils return home.

Local roads in Crookston were closed as police and emergency services responded to the alert.

Police Scotland later said nothing suspicious was found during searches and they were treating the incident as malicious.

Parents were alerted by text shortly before the school day was about to begin.

The text from the school said: "Unfortunately we have had to evacuate the school. Please make arrangements to have your child collected or for them to go home."

Glasgow City Council gave an update at 10:30 to say the incident was over but pupils would remain off until Tuesday.

Police Scotland said a report of a suspect package had been received.

Image caption Fire engines outside Rosshall Academy

A tweet from Greater Glasgow police division read: "Emergency services are at Ross Hall Academy after a report of a suspect package.

"The school was evacuated. It has been closed as a precautionary measure and is currently being searched.

"Roads in the vicinity of the school have also been closed."

A spokesman for Glasgow City Council said: "All pupils and staff are safe and the school notified parents just after 08:20 today that the school had been evacuated.

"The school followed correct procedures and police are at the school as a precautionary measure."

A tweet from the council later said: "Incident @RosshallAcademy now over and all pupils and staff safe - school closed for rest of the day & pupils report as normal tomorrow morning."

A update tweet from Greater Glasgow police said: "As a precautionary measure Ross Hall Academy, Crookston Road, Glasgow has been searched and nothing suspicious was found.

"The incident is being treated as malicious and will be fully investigated."