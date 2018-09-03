Scotland

The papers: Brexit boost for independence, says new poll

  • 3 September 2018
Image caption The latest poll on Scottish independence occupies the front of The Scotsman, with Brexit pushing those in favour of a split with the UK into the majority.
Image caption The National also leads with the story, reporting those in favour of Scottish independence are at 52% when the don't-knows are taken out of the equation.
Image caption The Herald leads with calls for tougher sentences for criminals who prey on elderly people. A charity says crimes against the elderly and vulnerable people should be seen as "an aggravating factor" by the courts.
Image caption The Daily Record leads with the fans who were trapped in a crush before Sunday's Glasgow football derby between Celtic and Rangers.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail highlights a Home Office report into the scale of online abuse targeting children in the UK. The papers says reports of online abuse have soared by 700% in five years.
Image caption The Press and Journal leads with health chiefs in the Western Isles drawing up plans to deal with a mass exodus of senior doctors that may result from Brexit.
Image caption A mission to rescue a 12-year-old girl from a Perthshire gorge is the main story on the front of The Courier. The girl was taking part in a canyoning activity when she got into difficulties.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph has Boris Johnson saying that Theresa May's Chequers deal will be disastrous for the UK as it tries to negotiate an exit from the European Union.
Image caption The Times, meanwhile, reports on more pressure facing the prime minister from rebel Tory MPs unhappy at the UK's course in the Brexit negotiations.
Image caption The i newspaper picks up on the same Brexit story, saying that Tory hardliners are seeking to derail the Chequers deal and oust the prime minister.
Image caption The Daily Express leads with anger, it says, at the latest promise to hand £98m in aid to India, despite claims that the country now distributes more foreign aid than it receives.
Image caption Finally, the Daily Star takes a look at a story surrounding the new presenting line-up for the popular TV show, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

