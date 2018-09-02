Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was attacked in Ibrox Street in Glasgow

A 53-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being attacked by a man in Glasgow.

Police said the woman was assaulted at about 09:00 on Sunday in Ibrox Street in the city.

She was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where she is being treated for facial and upper body injuries.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

The suspect is white, about 5ft 8in tall, of stocky build with receding brown hair.

He was wearing a green anorak and grey jogging trousers.

Det Con Kris Elliott said inquiries were at an early stage and appealed to anyone who witnessed the assault, or has any information, to contact police.