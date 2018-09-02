Scotland

The papers: Sturgeon returns and Brexit vow

  • 2 September 2018
Image caption As MSPs return from their summer break for the new session at Holyrood, The Scotland on Sunday says Nicola Sturgeon's party will be dogged by the fallout from accusations of sexual misconduct against Alex Salmond - accusations that he denies.
Image caption The Sunday Mail also devotes its front page to the issue of Mr Salmond and says that the former first minister has been "slated" for praising donors to his legal fund (to pay for a judicial review against the Scottish government) after the women who made allegations against him were criticised on his crowdfunding page.
Image caption Elsewhere in politics, The Sunday Telegraph leads with an interview with Theresa May, who has insisted she will refuse to be forced into agreeing a compromise on her Brexit plan if it is not in the UK's national interest.
Image caption The Sunday Express also leads with the interview with the prime minister and adds that Mrs May has vowed there will be no second referendum on the UK leaving the European Union, describing such a scenario as a "gross betrayal" of democracy.
Image caption The Sunday Times claims that there is a plot to destroy Mrs May's Brexit plan and install Boris Johnson in Downing Street. The paper also features a story about Scottish government documents that allegedly signal potential tax rises and an impact on healthcare in the event of a no-deal Brexit.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Mail on Sunday claims that Scotland's new social security agency will not have the power to punish benefit fraudsters, sparking fears that the system will be open to abuse, when it takes over control of the benefits later this year.
Image caption A woman has told the Sunday Post that her suicidal partner contacted health services at NHS Lanarkshire eight times in the six days before he died but was not given the help he needed.
Image caption The Scottish Sun on Sunday claims that a man married his partner despite a court order preventing him from seeing her, which was put in place after he assaulted her.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites