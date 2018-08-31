Scotland

The papers: SNP 'split' over Salmond claims

  • 31 August 2018
Image caption The decision by Alex Salmond to launch a crowdfunding campaign to pay for his legal action against the Scottish government amid claims of sexual misconduct has caused a "bitter civil war" among Nationalists, claims the Scottish Daily Mail.
Image caption The Herald takes the same line on the story and describes the SNP as being on "the brink of civil war", but quotes the party's Westminster leader Ian Blackford as saying they were "pretty united" over the issue of Alex Salmond.
Image caption The National also quotes Mr Blackford's words and writes that he has given his backing to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon over her handling of the crisis surrounding allegation of sexual misconduct against her predecessor - allegations that Alex Salmond denies.
Image caption The SNP is on the "brink of warfare", according to the Scottish Daily Express, which writes that there is a growing backlash in the party in response to Mr Salmond's cash appeal to fight the Scottish government over its handling of the claims against him.
Image caption The SNP are bitterly split over Alex Salmond's handling of sexual misconduct allegations made against him, after the row over the former first minister's crowdfunding campaign "blew up", according to the Daily Record.
Image caption Nicola Sturgeon is fighting to prevent civil war from erupting in the SNP amid the increasingly acrimonious repercussions of the Alex Salmond sexual harassment claims, reports The Times.
Image caption The Telegraph insists the SNP is split after the party's Westminster leader backed Nicola Sturgeon amid claims that SNP MPs have helped fund Alex Salmond's legal challenge against the Scottish government.
Image caption The i newspaper reports that Nicola Sturgeon has refused to endorse Alex Salmond's crowdfunding appeal and quotes her saying that "women should not be discouraged from coming forward" with allegations of sexual misconduct.
Image caption Mr Salmond's appeal has already surpassed its £50,000 target, with donations to the cause now approaching £90,000, writes The Scotsman, which says SNP chiefs have been forced to reject claims of a growing civil war in the party.
Image caption The Scottish Sun claims that Nicola Sturgeon's ministerial team has been ordered to "freeze-out" Alex Salmond as the fallout from the sexual misconduct allegations against him continues.
Image caption In other news, part of Banff Harbour was closed on Thursday due to "significant deterioration" of the pier, which is in danger of collapsing says the Press and Journal.

