Ex-SNP leader Salmond resigns from party

Former SNP leader Alex Salmond has resigned from the party amid sexual misconduct claims, which he denies.

In a statement he said he wanted to avoid internal division within the party which has faced calls to suspend him.

He said he intended to apply to rejoin the SNP once he had an opportunity to clear his name.

It emerged last week that two Scottish government staff members had lodged complaints in January about his behaviour when he was first minister.

Mr Salmond has described the allegations as "patently ridiculous" - and has also criticised the complaints procedure which he claims is "unjust".

On Tuesday he formally began legal action against the Scottish government in the Court of Session over its handling of the misconduct allegations.

In a statement released on Twitter, Mr Salmond said he had been a member of the SNP for 45 years, 20 of them as party leader and seven as first minister.

He continued: "I truly love the SNP and the wider independence movement in Scotland. They have been the defining commitment of my life. But today I have written to the National Secretary of the party resigning my membership."