Scotland 'needs' guaranteed trade role

Image caption Mr Russell said Scotland ought to be protected from any negative implications of future trade deals

Scotland should have a guaranteed role in future UK trade talks, the Scottish government has said.

It has published a discussion paper which argues the current arrangements are in need of "an urgent overhaul".

Scotland's Brexit secretary Michael Russell said Scotland must be protected whatever form of Brexit emerges.

The UK government said it would work with devolved administrations on an approach to trade negotiations that delivers for the UK as a whole.

The discussion paper makes the case for the Scottish government and parliament to be involved in all stages of future trade deals.

It draws on international examples, such as the role of devolved administrations in Belgium and Canada.

The Scottish government argues "the benefits of involving the provinces in the recent EU-Canada trade deal were widely recognised".

'Scotland's interests'

Mr Russell said: "The Scottish government has consistently argued that the best future for Scotland and the UK is to remain in the EU, or at the least in the single market and customs union.

"But we must do everything we can to protect Scotland's interests in future trade deals in all possible Brexit outcomes.

"The discussion paper makes a strong case for the Scottish government and Scottish parliament having a guaranteed role in the development of trade arrangements and ensuring that the views of the Scottish parliament are respected."

He added: "This would bring clear benefits for Scottish producers, exporters and consumers - not least protecting Scotland's NHS from being opened up to private competition, or opening up our markets to chlorinated chicken or hormone-injected beef."

The Scottish government said it was currently updating its export promotion strategy.

A spokesperson for the UK government's Department for International Trade said: "The people of Scotland, and the whole UK, will have far more involvement in our future UK trade agreements than over current EU agreements.

"Indeed, the trade policy minister is visiting Scotland next week to host a consultation event with the Scottish Council for Development and Industry on future free trade agreements.

"We are committed to working with the devolved administrations on an approach to trade negotiations that delivers the best for the UK as a whole."