Scotland

The papers: 'Salmond stands accused'

  • 25 August 2018
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The allegations of sexual harassment against Alex Salmond dominate Scotland's front page for a second day. The Daily Record, which broke the original story, leads with details of one of the complaints made by one of two Scottish government staff members. Mr Salmond categorically denies the allegations.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The ex-politician also dominates the front page of The Press and Journal. It reports that the former MP and MSP admitted he was "no saint" but denied sexually harassing anyone.
Image copyright Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman reports that the former first minister has admitted to making "mistakes" in his personal life but he has insisted he never sexually harassed anyone.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express leads with a similar headline and reports that Mr Salmond is facing calls to step down from the SNP over the allegations.
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption Mr Salmond and his successor, Nicola Sturgeon, were locked in a "war of words" over the Scottish government's handling of the allegations, the Scottish Sun reports. It says the first minister has vowed to "vigorously defend" her government as it faces a "court showdown" with Mr Salmond.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports that Mr Salmond had been involved in an inquiry into his alleged conduct for five months and the former MP's lawyers had advised him it was "defective and unjust". He told the paper he was unable to get access to witness statements or to present his own case.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail reports that Nicola Sturgeon said the allegations against Mr Salmond was "extremely difficult" for her, given her relationship with her predecessor but they "must not be swept under the carpet".
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Scotland edition of The Times reports that Nicola Sturgeon is under pressure to suspend Mr Salmond from the SNP over the allegations. It says the former first minister said he would not be stepping down while Ms Sturgeon said a decision on her predecessor's future would not be taken immediately.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National leads with Nicola Sturgeon's response to the claims against Mr Salmond. It quotes her acknowledging that the revelations would be "extremely upsetting" for SNP members, adding: 'It's a difficult situation but what is important is that complaints are treated seriously, regardless of who the person complained about is."
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i newspaper reports that Alex Salmond has described the allegations against him as "patently ridiculous" as police confirm it has begun enquiries into the matter.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption Nicola Sturgeon refused to intervene in an internal investigation by the Scottish government into Mr Salmond's alleged behaviour, The Herald reports. It says the former first minister told her about the allegations earlier this year.
Image copyright Courier
Image caption Meanwhile, The Courier leads with a report of racist incident in Dundee. An Angus councillor said he was shocked when a young woman screamed "the n-word" at his girlfriend.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star leads with a report of a robbery at the home of comedian Paddy McGuinness.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites