Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Forth and Clyde Canal runs from Bowling to Falkirk

They were once the arteries of industrial Scotland ferrying coal, grain and people across the breadth of the nation.

But now the future of parts of the canal network is in doubt with campaigners warning that the Forth and Clyde Canal could face closure if urgent action is not taken.

"I want to see the canal I live on usable," says writer Jonathan Mosse.

His narrowboat is moored on the 35-mile-long (56km) Forth and Clyde Canal which runs between Bowling and Falkirk and then links with the Union Canal which runs through to Edinburgh.

He is among those calling for maintenance and investment to secure the long-term future of the 250-year-old waterway.

"It's the old 'stitch in time' adage. We need that stitch in time now, we needed it yesterday, we needed it the day before," he says.

Image caption Volunteers have been helping with maintenance work on Scotland's canals

Image caption Bridges closures mean traffic has not been able to travel the length of the Forth and Clyde Canal this summer

The Millennium Link project in the early 2000s regenerated and reunited the Forth and Clyde Canals which had fallen derelict over many years.

The centrepiece of the project was the Falkirk Wheel which was later followed by the iconic Kelpie structures.

But now campaigners are worried that the legacy of all that could go to waste as a result of an ageing infrastructure and a cash shortage.

Image copyright Peter Sandground Image caption The Falkirk Wheel opened in 2002 and attracts about 500,000 visitors per year

Image copyright PA Image caption The Queen visited the Kelpies in 2017

"It all started back in February this year when they closed the bridges at Bonnybridge and Twechar," says Ronnie Rusack from the Lowland Canal Voluntary Group.

He is out on the canal at Ratho, working, alongside other volunteers to clear low-hanging branches as part of efforts to maintain the canal.

The closure of the bridges at Twechar and Bonnybridge has lead to months of disruption with users no longer able to navigate the length of the waterway.

"It meant that all the seasonal holiday craft couldn't get to the west coast, couldn't get to Glasgow," says Ronnie.

"All the sailing yachts coming from Sweden, Denmark, all these countries, couldn't get through the Forth and Clyde Canal."

Image caption Volunteers clear low-lying branches along the waterway

Image caption Ronnie Rusack wants to see the bridges reopened and efforts stepped up to clear a backlog of repairs needed across the network

The lack of through-traffic has also had a knock on effect on local businesses which depend on the canal for footfall.

Josie Binnie, owner of the waterside Boathouse restaurant in Kilsyth, says despite the great weather this summer her sales have been down.

"We've seen a big change this year," she says.

"The good weather has been fabulous, but unfortunately we are not getting the footfall that we would normally get.

"It's more our day-to-day business that we are not getting, and the tourists."

In June, the Scottish government announced £1.6m of additional funding to reopen the broken bridges.

Earlier this year, the body responsible for the network, Scottish Canals, published an asset management report - looking at all its infrastructure around the country.

Image caption The cost of maintaining locks and bridges across the network is an ongoing issue

In it, Scottish Canals noted that navigation along canals, although a consideration, was not paramount in some cases.

Navigation along the Caledonian and Crinan Canals was classed as more important than on the Forth and Clyde.

The report said: "Historically our approach has been to maintain all of the canals to a similar level of service, maintaining navigation and supporting a variety of additional uses.

"While this has been achievable in the short term, it has resulted in a growing backlog of work and further deterioration in the serviceability of assets. Maintaining this approach is unsustainable."

Scottish Canals has estimated that the backlog in maintenance work could cost about £70m.

Image caption Richard Miller from Scottish Canals said about £70m worth of investment was required for repairs across the network

The report went on: "Consideration must be given to the primary use and function of the various canals, recognising the wider benefits to the greatest number of people. This may not necessarily include navigation, although this is an important consideration."

"We are challenged, there is no doubt about it," says Richard Miller, director of infrastructure at Scottish Canals.

"The situation with the Forth and Clyde Canal is that we have had additional investment from the Scottish government to sort out a problem with a couple of bridges.

"We are in the lucky position that that investment has been given to us to repair and fix those bridges."

However, he added: "From an engineering perspective, we've run the figures, we've looked at it and we have got a backlog of about £70m of investment needed to bring these canals up to standard and secure long-term navigation on them."

'Imaginative solutions'

And that long-term investment is exactly what campaigners are hoping for.

They want Scottish Canals to plough some of the money made on property development and regeneration along the canals back into the waterways. They also think volunteers may be required to play an increasingly essential role in ongoing maintenance.

"The future will be challenging." says Jonathan Mosse.

"It needs some imaginative solutions. We are privileged in having a canal system. It enhances the well-being of a great range of people.

"But to maintain it, we've got to think of other ways of funding it."