Image copyright Sue Ann Krause Image caption Sue Ann Krause discovered her train to Glasgow Queen Street was cancelled when she arrived at her local station.

Rail passengers in the central belt faced major disruption after a signalling failure near Haymarket.

Trains were cancelled and delayed on routes from Edinburgh to Dunblane, Milngavie, Helensburgh and Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High.

After the problem was fixed, passengers faced continued disruption as trains and crews were out of position.

ScotRail apologised for the disruption and said passengers were entitled to claim compensation.

Replacement buses

A spokesman said: "We're really sorry to customers who have been delayed by the signal failure at Haymarket, and understand their frustration.

"Network Rail engineers have now resolved the problem, but some services may still be disrupted while we get trains and crews back in position.

"Anyone who has been delayed by 30 minutes or more is entitled to compensation under our delay repay guarantee.

"To claim, customers just need to keep hold of their ticket and visit our website."

Image copyright Ryan West Image caption Rail passenger Ryan West tweeted this picture from the 07:51 Linlithgow to Edinburgh Waverley route, with the comment "All that money on new trains, same old ScotRail".

During the height of the disruption, ScotRail urged people travelling between Glasgow and Edinburgh to use the route via Carstairs or Shotts.

Replacement bus services ran between Bathgate and Edinburgh in a bid to help commuters get to work.

And train tickets and smart cards were valid on trams between Edinburgh Park, Edinburgh Gateway and Waverley.

The problem was later fixed and the first train was expected to run from Bathgate to Edinburgh at 08:19.

ScotRail tweeted that Network Rail had "applied a fix", allowing trains to run through Haymarket again.