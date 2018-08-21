Image caption Chris Pine plays Robert the Bruce in new Netflix film Outlaw King

A total of £95m was spent on film and TV production in Scotland last year, it has been revealed.

It is the highest amount since records began a decade ago.

Avengers: Infinity War, Outlaw King, and Mary Queen of Scots, are just some of the productions filmed in Scotland recently.

Creative Scotland, which granted funding to several of those filmmakers, has now announced a new £3m fund for television production.

The Broadcast Content Fund, announced on the eve of the Edinburgh Television Festival, will offer money to future TV and digital projects.

It will be open to production companies that are based in Scotland, offering grants of between £10,000 and £500,000.