The papers: Corbyn begins Scotland tour

  • 20 August 2018
Image copyright The i
Image caption Jeremy Corbyn will pledge to deliver an "industrial renaissance" as he begins a four-day tour of Scotland, the i newspaper reports. It says the Labour leader will kick off his visit at bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis as part of a campaign to promote British industry.
Image copyright Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman leads with strongly-worded criticism of Mr Corbyn by the SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford, ahead of the Labour leader's Scotland visit. Mr Blackford accused the MP of a "total betrayal of working people" for refusing to back remaining in the single market and customs union.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The head of the BMA in Scotland is retiring early from the health service amid frustration with bed and staff shortages, The Times Scotland reports. The paper says Peter Bennie's remarks are the latest in a series of high-profile setbacks for the NHS north of the border.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail reports that public sector workers in Scotland were paid more than £10m last year to take part in trade union activities. It says the figure was revealed after a "government crackdown" forced public bodies to publish the figures.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption Just one in 10 adults aged 55 and over are putting aside money to help pay for services in their old age, The Herald reports. It says the findings have led to a warning that any funding model which relied on people to bankroll their own social care was "doomed to fail".
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The leader of Glasgow City Council has warned that any move to quit Hampden for Murrayfield would leave a "historic stain" on Scottish football, the Daily Record reports. In a letter to the Scottish FA seen by the newspaper, Susan Aitken says the council are ready to approve changes to the stadium including safe standing areas, and to improve transport links.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal carries a photograph of an Aberdeenshire farm which was at the centre of a police raid on Sunday. The paper reports that drugs, cars, motorbikes and a jet ski were seized at the property near Huntly.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption MPs' expenses lead the Scotland edition of The Daily Telegraph, with the paper reporting that MPs are demanding an increased budget because they claim Brexit is adding to their workload. It goes on to say they want to increase the amount they spend on employing staff.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National reports on the case of a Nigerian man who was facing deportation from Scotland. It reports that a Scottish judge quashed a Home Office decision to deport entrepreneur Joseph Odion Ochiemhen.
Image copyright Courier
Image caption Two bookmakers and a grocery store in Dundee were held up by a man wielding a knife on Sunday, according to the lead story in the Courier. It says one of the shops - Ladbrokes in Perth Road - is just yards away from a police station.
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption The remarkable story of the British woman rescued 10 hours after falling into the sea from a cruise ship makes the front page of the Scottish Daily Express. The 46-year-old woman went overboard from the Norwegian Star in the Adriatic Sea, as it was sailing from the port of Vargarola near Pula, Croatia.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star reports that Strictly Come Dancing producers have failed to land any big-name stars for its latest series amid fears that the "Strictly curse" could affect their relationships.

