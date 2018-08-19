Scotland

The papers: Concerns over NHS Scotland patients

  • 19 August 2018
Image caption Tens of thousands of patients, according to the Sunday Herald, are being forced to travel far from their homes for treatment.
Image caption Another concern over health care is the lead for Scotland on Sunday, which reports on problems with the merger of NHS and local authority care systems.
Image caption The Sunday Mail has been investigating Scotland's role in supplying the weapons which killed children in Yemen.
Image caption The Sunday Post leads with the tale of a Scot who has become one of the FBI's most wanted.
Image caption According to the Sunday Times, racists are flocking to associate themselves with the former minister Boris Johnson on social media.
Image caption The Sunday Express says 100 rebels in the House of Commons will vote down the prime minister's attempt to win a deal with the EU over Brexit.
Image caption The Scottish Sun on Sunday reports on a lorry driver with a fetish for women's underwear.
Image caption Chinese pirates are plundering shipwrecks considered as British war graves, according to the Mail on Sunday.

