Scotland

The papers: Police in warning over Hampden closure costs

  • 18 August 2018
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald leads with a warning from police that they will face "human and financial costs" if the home of Scottish football moves from Glasgow to Edinburgh.
Image copyright Scotsman
Image caption Controversial plans to merge British Transport Police and Police Scotland are being re-examined and could be dropped, according to The Scotsman.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record says Scottish football boss Neil Doncaster has revealed his family have been "torn apart" by the huge pressure of his job.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National reports that organisers of an independence rally in Dundee have warned marchers not to engage with "pro-UK troublemakers".
Image copyright Inpho
Image caption Universities have been told to cut the number of unconditional offers after too many sixth-formers quit school before their A-levels, according to the 'i'.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The lead story in the Daily Telegraph covers an Israeli athlete who survived the Munich Olympics massacre accusing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn of being an anti-Semite.
Image copyright Courier
Image caption A Fife couple lost their entire pension, worth £300,000, in a banking scam, according to the Courier.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail says ministers are set to slap a "latte levy" on throwaway coffee cups after "overwhelming" public backing for radical action on waste.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption According to the Scottish Daily Express, an official study has found that nearly two-thirds of Scottish teenagers believe immigration levels should be cut or remain the same.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal writes that a Tesco worker has been praised for thwarting a vouchers scam and preventing an elderly couple from losing hundreds of pounds.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites