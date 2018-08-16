Scotland

The papers: Row over minister's tax advice to private school

  • 16 August 2018
Image caption The Scotsman leads with a row over tax advice given to a private school by the Finance Secretary Derek Mackay. Opposition parities accuse the government of forcing councils to mitigate its tax hit on private education.
Image caption The Herald leads with a damning report by US authorities accusing the Royal Bank of Scotland of misrepresenting the significant risks faced by investors in residential mortgage-backed loans in the run-up to the financial crash of 2008.
Image caption The appointment of Iain Livingstone as the new chief constable of Police Scotland dominates the front page of the Scottish Daily Mail. The paper says the new chief's promotion comes after years of turmoil at the single force.
Image caption The Daily Record leads with the sixth soldier to take his own life in just over a week. Ryan Smith is the latest victim of a suicide epidemic within the forces, says the paper.
Image caption A powerful witness account of the Genoa bridge collapse is the main story in the Daily Express. A British family were only seconds away from disaster when they were forced to abandon their car and run for their lives.
Image caption The Times also leads with the Italian tragedy, reporting how the country's populist government is blaming Brussels and business elites for the disaster.
Image caption The National leads with good news for the Scottish economy. The paper says the latest figures suggest growth here outstripped the rest of the UK.
Image caption The worsening teacher shortage in the north east is the lead story on the front of the Press and Journal. The paper says the number of vacancies in the region has hit 140.
Image caption The Courier leads with a court case involving a bogus workman who conned a pensioner out of nearly £6,000. Alan Shaw demanded payments from Elma Thomson, 89, for roofing jobs he had not done.
Image caption Rail passengers facing increases of £100 a year in fares is the lead story in the i newspaper. The rise in the cost of season tickets will hit thousands of commuters, says the paper.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports on fears in Brussels that Brexit negotiations are being bugged, The paper says senior EU officials fear spies are behind the leaking of sensitive documents to Britain.
Image caption The Scottish Sun reports on a rapist who wants to transition into a woman and who has now applied for a transfer to an all-female prison, Andrew McWilliam, 63, has been jailed twice for attacking women.
Image caption The Daily Star leads with a shop that inspired the hit TV comedy Open All Hours being told it may close after a single complaint was received about goods on the pavement outside posing a risk to the public.

