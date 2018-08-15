The police chief who stayed on to take the top job
Just a year before Iain Livingstone took over as Police Scotland chief constable he had been preparing to take early retirement.
Instead he was catapulted into the top job by the surprise resignation of Phil Gormley in 2017.
His five years at the top of Scottish policing have been a tough and bruising experience and the 56-year-old has now announced he will retire after 31 years in the force.
Mr Livingstone was a popular choice among to replace Mr Gormley, who had no experience of policing in Scotland.
In fact, Mr Livingstone had been widely regarded as the first choice to get the job in 2015 when Sir Stephen House resigned amid a series of controversies.
Despite the disappointment of missing out to Mr Gormley, he remained a key part of the executive team.
But in 2017 Mr Livingstone started to seriously consider life beyond the police and he was serving his notice when Mr Gormley's tenure began to unravel.
More than ever the force needed strong leadership and Mr Livingstone was asked to postpone his retirement.
After discussing it at length with his wife and family, he agreed to stay on.
Mr Livingstone's route into policing was unconventional.
He graduated in law from the Universities of Aberdeen and Strathclyde before working as a solicitor in Glasgow, Edinburgh and London.
But in 1992 he decided to change career and joined Lothian and Borders Police.
Mr Livingstone served in Edinburgh and West Lothian as a patrol officer and detective.
Despite his rapid rise through the ranks he once faced an allegation about his behaviour at the Scottish Police College in Tulliallan but was later exonerated.
Mr Livingstone, who studied in New York City as part of a Fulbright Scholarship, was later promoted to head of CID before being named assistant chief constable crime.
When Police Scotland replaced the old eight-force model in 2013, he was appointed deputy chief constable crime and operations.
He took on the chief constable role on an interim basis in September 2017 before being given the job permanently in August 2018, and is responsible for about 23,000 officers and civilian staff and an annual budget of more than £1bn.
His time in charge as seen a number of difficult periods.
Last year, Police Scotland had to pay out almost £1m in compensation to a former firearms officer who was victimised by "horrific" boys' club sexism in the force's elite armed response unit.
Mr Livingstone apologised to Rhona Malone, who quit the force's firearms unit in Edinburgh where misogynistic abuse and bullying were rife.
More recently it was revealed that 47 police officers in Scotland had resigned or retired during misconduct proceedings against them since 2019.
There have also been wrangles over funding with Police Scotland warning it may have to suspend its 101 non-emergency phone line and lose thousands of officers and staff under government spending plans.
The high profile public inquiry into the death of Sheku Bayoh in police custody has been running since May last year.
The death occurred before Mr Livingstone took the top job but Mr Bayoh's family have raised allegations of institutional racism within Police Scotland.
Mr Livingstone has now decided he will take up the retirement he first considered five years ago.
He will hand over the reins to the UK's second largest police force in August.