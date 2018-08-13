Take a 360 virtual tour and experience life on an oil rig
- 13 August 2018
Have you ever wondered what life is like on an oil rig in the North Sea?
In his immersive video, one worker takes you around the Shearwater platform.
You control the camera - look up, down, and around, and experience life aboard an oil rig.
Shell is celebrating its 50th anniversary of operating in the North Sea.