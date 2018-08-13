Scotland

Scotland's papers: P1 testing 'a mess' and high rise cladding concerns

  • 13 August 2018
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald reports on the results of a survey of parents whose children sat controversial P1 literacy and numeracy tests. The social media poll by parent body Connect found that 60% of those surveyed had a negative view of the tests, while a third thought they were well-handled.
Image copyright Courier
Image caption Concerns about the safety of cladding on high-rise buildings in Dundee and Fife lead The Courier. It reports that one multi-storey in Dundee has been fitted with a type of cladding linked to a London fire in which six people died. The paper makes clear that there is no suggestion that the buildings are unsafe.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record reports on a "suicide epidemic sweeping the armed forces", after five military personnel took their own lives in one week. They include Scottish solider Jamie Davies who suffered mental health problems after returning from Afghanistan.
Image copyright Scotsman
Image caption Businesses in Edinburgh could be charged for allowing employees to park at work, according to The Scotsman. It says city councillors are considering the move in a bid to cut congestion and air pollution.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption Police have investigated more than 500 complaints of "revenge porn" since new laws were introduced last summer, according to The Press and Journal. It reports that 240 complaints have resulted in charges.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i reports that universities have been told to deal with a mental health crisis among students as a "top priority". The chief executive of the new higher education watchdog told the paper that young people are growing up in a "very challenging environment".
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail leads with the continuing anti-Semitism row engulfing Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour party. It reports that widows of Israelis killed at the 1972 Olympics have condemned Mr Corbyn over a visit he allegedly made to the graves of militants linked to their deaths. The Mail says Labour insists Mr Corbyn was at the cemetery to commemorate the victims of an Israeli air strike in Tunisia in 1985.
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun reports that the father of the Duchess of Sussex fears he will never see his daughter again. Thomas Markle has not spoken to Meghan since she married Prince Harry in May. He told the paper: "I don't expect to see or hear back from her - and that's ok."
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption Boris Johnson uses his column in the Daily Telegraph to call for a cut in the "absurdly high" stamp duty to tackle the UK housing crisis. The former foreign secretary describes a lack of housing as the "single biggest and most urgent crisis we face".
Image copyright Times
Image caption The Times focuses on Theresa May's plans for a bespoke customs deal with the European Union. It says business experts have said it is based on flawed analysis described as "fanciful".
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star of Scotland reports that Chloe Ayling, the 21-year-old model who was kidnapped Milan, is to appear on Celebrity Big Brother.

