Scotland's papers: The battle for House of Fraser and soldier's death report

  • 10 August 2018
Image copyright The i
Image caption The Daily Mail leads with the fate of House of Fraser to be decided in the next 48 hours. The papers says four City bidders have filed "last-ditch rescue plans" top stop the department store chain from going bust. The move came before Friday morning's announcement that House of Fraser is to appoint administrators.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald has an interview with the family of a soldier who died during a training exercise at a shooting range in Easter Ross. They have demanded more answers about the incident after a report by the Defence Safety Authority said there had been a "series of errors, shortfalls and poor judgment" during the session when Lance Corporal Joe Spencer, of Dundee, died.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i leads with the ongoing controversy surrounding Boris Johnson and says the former foreign secretary faces a Tory investigation over his comments about Muslim women wearing burkas. The paper also features the funding of a new project aimed at cutting the number of suicides in Scotland.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record leads with a woman caught up in a Home Office visa row who arrived in Scotland on Thursday from her home in Germany to be told her husband had just died. Lucy-Lopez-Hamman, who has a Peruvian passport, was initially told she would not be allowed to enter Scotland to say goodbye to her husband Andreas who suffered kidney failure while visiting family in Ayr.
Image copyright The Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun's front page is dominated by news that TV presenter Ant McPartlin will miss this year's series of I'm A Celebrity as he continues his rehabilitation from alcohol addiction. The 42-year-old has been receiving treatment since March after being convicted of drink-driving following a car crash near his home.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star leads with the same story, saying McPartlin will take a year off work after making a "joint decision" with his TV partner Declan Donnnelly who will now host the ITV show on his own from Australia.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman focuses on the announcement that Edinburgh is to become the first place in Scotland to have city centre car-free zones. The paper says councillors believe the move, which will be introduced once a month, will "leave a legacy" for future generations.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National says a Conservative councillor has been told by her party to resign and force a by-election after she switched from being a 'No' supporter to backing an independent Scotland.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times says only one of 100 banks and building societies has passed on last week's Bank of England interest rate rise in full to all its savers. The paper also says the principal of Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen "is set for a six-figure pay-off" after stepping down from his job following a "cronyism scandal".
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Telegraph says the Conservative party chairman Brandon Lewis has been accused of trying to "kneecap" Boris Johnson after it was confirmed an investigation will be launched into whether Mr Johnson's comments about Muslim women wearing burkas breached the Tory party's code of conduct.
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption The Daily Express leads with claims that EU negotiators in Brussels have "blinked first" amid fears that the UK could leave the European Union with no deal in place.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier's Dundee edition focuses on the report into the death of Lance Corporal Joe Spencer, who accidentally shot himself during a training exercise. His family have criticised Army bosses, saying the soldier "was not in active deployment in a war zone" and should have been safe.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal's Inverness and Highlands edition says 21 staff at a Whyte and Mackay distillery in Invergordon have been told to take voluntary redundancy or a £10,000-a-year pay cut.

