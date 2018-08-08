Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Sturgeon hedges on Indyref2'

  • 8 August 2018
Image caption The Herald writes that the first minister has signalled a delay in her long-awaited decision on whether to call a second independence referendum, because of mounting uncertainty over Brexit.
Image caption Meanwhile, on the same story, The National quotes the first minister as saying she will give an update on the timetable for any new vote on Scottish independence in October.
Image caption The Scotsman writes that Ms Sturgeon is still to make the decision on a referendum. The paper leads with Scotland's exam results and says that there have been calls for an investigation after the pass mark for Highers fell for a third year.
Image caption The prime minister has called on former foreign secretary Boris Johnson to apologise for likening women in burkas to bank robbers and letterboxes, reports the i newspaper.
Image caption The Telegraph writes that Mr Johnson has refused to back down over the controversy and has insisted he was speaking up for liberal values when he wrote the comments for a piece in the paper on Monday.
Image caption The Times also covers the story but focuses its front page on the revelation that a quarter of the staff currently employed on the HS2 project to create a new high-peed rail network in the north of England are on six-figure salaries.
Image caption Under the headline Bungling Gun Cops' Trail of Terror, the Daily Record reports how nine armed police officers pointed their guns at 11 innocent civilians after a hoax call, in a case that prompted criticism from the police watchdog.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail continues its focus on Amazon by leading with a story about the retail giant's tax arrangements for a second day. The paper says that the company will be forced to pay extra to provide a funding boost for struggling town centres under new Scottish government plans.
Image caption Tycoon Peter Hargreaves is willing to bet his £3.6bn fortune that the European Union will give the UK a trade deal, according to the Daily Express.
Image caption A 37-year-old man has been treated for stab wounds, reports The Courier, after a disturbance in the Hilltown area of Dundee on Tuesday evening.
Image caption Two men who donned wrestling masks and forced their way into a Fraserburgh house armed with a sawn-off shotgun have been jailed for 17 years at the High Court in Aberdeen, reports The Press and Journal.

