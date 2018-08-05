Scotland

Scotland's papers: Caldwell police probe new crime leads

  • 5 August 2018
Image caption A major inquiry into scores of serious unsolved crimes has begun after police reinvestigating the murder of Emma Caldwell in 2005 uncovered a catalogue of alleged offences that were never pursued, writes the Sunday Post.
Image caption A former police officer who was handed two life sentences for attacking 16 women has been freed from prison after serving seven years, reports the Sunday Mail. The paper carries an interview with one of Stephen Mitchell's victims criticising the decision to free him.
Image caption The Sunday Herald says that a judge has ruled that support for Scottish independence is a "philosophical belief" similar to a religion. It says the tribunal case means the political belief is now protected under equality legislation.
Image caption The Scotland on Sunday also focuses on the independence question, but focuses on a former SNP adviser who suggests that a future Scottish government should lease the Faslane nuclear base to the UK government for £1bn a year in an independent Scotland.
Image caption Away from Scottish politics, The Sunday Telegraph claims that the shadow chancellor John McDonnell has been dragged into Labour's anti-Semitism row after one of his affiliates claimed a Jewish leader was a "Trump fanatic".
Image caption The Sunday Times quotes the UK's International Trade Secretary Liam Fox as saying that Britain is "odds-on" to crash out of Europe without a deal.
Image caption The Mail on Sunday claims that secrets about Britain's new stealth fighter jets have been leaked after a spy hacked into an RAF woman's dating app to pose as her and get information from other servicemen.
Image caption Police searching for missing midwife Samantha Eastwood have confirmed that they had found a woman's body. The Sunday Express said officers had scoured fields and a disused quarry 10 miles from the hospital where the 28-year-old worked.

