Scotland

Scotland's papers: Plan to buy back council homes

  • 4 August 2018
Image caption Council bosses in Aberdeen said that applications to buy back homes that were originally owned by the local authority were already being considered on a case-by-case basis, reports The Press and Journal, as the council moves to allay housing shortages.
Image caption Hundreds of teaching posts across Scotland remain unfilled less than two weeks before pupils are due to return to school after the summer break, says The Herald, which reveals there are currently 670 vacancies in Scotland's schools.
Image caption The public is to be asked to consider "radical" plans to turn Edinburgh city centre into a largely traffic free zone, reports The Scotsman, which writes that it is one of three options being considered for the future of the city.
Image caption The National leads with more questions for the BBC over the corporation's decision to pursue a pro-independence YouTube site over their use of BBC material. The paper claims that the BBC treated a Labour councillor differently over the issue.
Image caption Home Secretary Sajid Javid has begun an investigation into his department's handling of forced marriages after The Times revealed that abusers were being handed visas to travel to Britain, says the paper.
Image caption The Telegraph says Bank of England governor Mark Carney has been blamed for a drop in the value of the pound that has upped the cost of foreign holidays because of his "gloomy predictions" about the impact of Brexit.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express continues its coverage of the controversy over assessments for primary one pupils and claims that the SNP has "dodged" questions on parents' right to boycott them.
Image caption The UK's police officers are being warned that they face a holiday ban to ensure the country's safe transition out of the European Union, according to the i newspaper, which says the UK government is prepared for social unrest over the issue.
Image caption The Daily Mail reveals that two-thirds of the plastic containers that are being set aside by families for recycling are either being incinerated or sent to landfill because they are unrecyclable.
Image caption An auntie has been branded a "superhero" by her nephew after she donated one of her kidneys to save his life, writes the Daily Record on the story of 44-year-old Carolyn Cornet and three-year-old Daniel.
Image caption National treasure Maureen Lipman has signed up to be Coronation Street's new "battleaxe", writes The Star, which says it is a move that will take the soap back to the "good old days".
Image caption The Courier leads with the family of a Dundee footballer who have criticised a court's decision not to convict a man who admitted punching John Black.

