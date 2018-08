A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 21 and 27 July. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics.

Image caption A stunning picture of an osprey with its catch taken at Aviemore by Darren Dawson

Image caption Amie Blackaby took this photograph at Lossiemouth Beach during the recent great weather

Image caption Fergus the cocker spaniel playing on a beach on the Isle of Lewis taken by the Beavis family from Buckinghamshire

Image caption William Warnock getting some wakeboarding practice at the Glasgow wakepark. Photograph taken by his friend Steven Murphy

Image caption Stephen Varwell reckons these Skye sheep are suffering from a bit of an identity crisis

Image caption A red squirrel passing the time of day. Photograph by Roy Mitchell

Image caption Neil McEwan took this photo on a visit to Dunnet Head lighthouse

Image caption Leo was enjoying this view of Arran from Troon. Photograph by Agnus Murphy.

Image caption An atmospheric shot of a cyclist in the Outer Hebrides taken by Mike Lucey during a camping trip

Image caption Michael McGrath took this photo of his granddaughter Riana practising gymnastics on Big Sands beach near Gairloch

Image caption Lynn Wishart watched the sun go down in a poppy field in Pittenweem

Image caption Kirsty Wallace surveying Glencoe and the Blackwater reservoir from the top of Buchaille Etive Beag with her brother Fraser. Lindsay Wallace sent the pic

Image caption A Sunday night sunset on North Berwick beach captured by Lindsay Brown

Image caption Camilla Garrett-Jones took this photograph at Loch Maree, with Slioch in the background

Image caption King Robert the Bruce Penguin stands guard at Mains Castle in Dundee. Photo by Jane McArthur

Image caption Jane Sayliss sent this pic of her husband and their dog walking up the pristine white sand dunes in glorious sunshine at Torresdale Bay Beach near Bettyhill

Image caption Jim Pearson was enjoying some chips with his wife at Ganavan sands near Oban when this seagull arrived on the scene

Image caption This puffin enjoyed a quick snack on Lunga in the Treshnish Isles. Photograph by Ian Cunningham

Image caption Some past Honest Lasses giving their all in the annual Musselburgh Festival raft race, taken by Iain Clark

Image caption Helen Davidson enjoying the late evening sunshine in Blackwaterfoot with her friend Anne after a great day golfing in the Shiskine Ladies Open competition in Arran

Image caption A welcome return of rain after weeks of dry weather photographed by Graham Fraser in his back garden

Image caption Fiona Wilson sent this picture of fireworks finishing a fantastic weekend of celebrating her brother's wedding on the family croft in Uig on the Isle of Skye

Image caption Curtis Welsh captured this image at the Border Union Show in Kelso when heavy horses and carts were paraded around the ring

Image caption Katie McGuire loved the way the sky was mirrored in the water while she was out walking with a friend in Carsie, Blairgowrie