The chain of 26 Auld's Bakeries has been put into liquidation by its owners, putting 180 jobs at risk.

Founded 118 years ago, the family firm says its retail business has been losing money as a result of supermarket competition and rising wage costs.

The bakeries in Greenock and Inchinnan near Glasgow Airport, will continue to operate and supply other shops, safeguarding 200 other jobs.

Liquidators say the shops will continue trading as they search for a buyer.

A spokesperson for Auld's said: "Like many high street businesses, we've found trading extremely tough in recent years, with pressure from high street and supermarket competition, as well as increasing ingredient, distribution and wage costs.

"All of this has meant the retail business has been making a loss which we can no longer sustain.

"We have spent several months trying to find alternative options but unfortunately this is the only way of protecting as many jobs as possible."

The company will continue to supply bakery products to Scotmid stores and other independent outlets where they are currently sold.

Founded in 1900 by Thomas Auld, the company has remained in the family name for four generations.