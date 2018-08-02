Scotland

Scotland's papers: Dementia is women's biggest killer

  • 2 August 2018
Image caption The National Records of Scotland figures have shown that dementia and Alzheimer's Disease claimed the lives of 4,384 women in Scotland in 2017, making it the country's biggest killer of women, says The Herald.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail also leads with the story and writes that twice as many women succumbed to the degenerative disease compared with men, leading to calls for more urgency in the quest for a cure.
Image caption Primary one pupils have been left shaking, crying and distressed by the Scottish government's "unnecessary and cruel" national testing, reports The Scotsman, which quotes teachers' accounts submitted to Education Secretary John Swinney on the issue.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express quotes from the same account and says that concerns about national assessments have led to dozens of teachers contacting the Scottish government in the wake of their introduction.
Image caption The headline in the Scottish Sun says it all as the paper reports how a mystery couple from Aberdeenshire have scooped £58m by matching all seven numbers in the Euromillions draw.
Image caption Scotland's former first minister Alex Salmond has written to the BBC, reports The National, amid claims that the corporation targeted a pro Scottish independence site for using its copyrighted material while ignoring the actions of Unionist supporters.
Image caption "Embattled" NHS Grampian must cut £70m from its budget by 2022 while also trying to reduce the need for locums - despite widely publicised recruitment difficulties, according to The Press and Journal.
Image caption An investigation by The Times has found that British teenagers are being forced to marry abroad, then raped while the Home Office turns a "blind eye" by handing visas to their husbands.
Image caption The Telegraph continues its focus on accusations of anti-Semitism against Labour. The paper leads with an interview with a Holocaust survivor who claimed party leader Jeremy Corbyn told police to throw Jewish dissenters out of an event if they objected to Israel being compared with Nazi Germany.
Image caption Likewise, the i newspaper leads with the accusations and says the anti-Semitism row is threatening to "rip" Labour apart and that Jeremy Corbyn faces an open revolt from members of his own party over the issue.
Image caption The Daily Star is concerned for thousands of UK holidaymakers heading to Spain and Portugal after forecasters warned temperatures in the region are set to hit a staggering 48C, prompting serious health warnings.
Image caption The Courier describes how a cyber troll has told the paper he is unrepentant over a campaign of abuse directed towards the family of a missing Glenrothes man. Stewwart McInroy was jailed over his actions against the father and sister of Allan Bryant, who disappeared in 2013.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites