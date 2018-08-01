Scotland

Scotland's papers: No action over 'toxic' bankers

  • 1 August 2018
Image caption The Daily Mail leads with the findings of a probe into the actions of the Royal Banks of Scotland's notorious Global Restructuring Group, which has been accused of pushing some struggling firms into bankruptcy. The paper says the Financial Conduct Authority has found that none of its rules were broken and no action will be taken against the senior managers involved.
Image caption A convicted paedophile from Aberdeen is transitioning into a woman, reports The Scottish Sun. The paper claims the issue could lead to fears that a sex offender's past could be harder to track in such circumstances.
Image caption Police are probing claims that con artists tried to "plunder" the Alea casino in Glasgow using a "hi-tech" card trick to rig a poker game and swipe a load of cash, according to the Daily Record.
Image caption A trip to a Dundee cinema turned to tragedy, writes The Courier, after a car being driven by Blairgowrie teenager Bradley Wallace rolled several times when he lost control of the vehicle, killing his best friend Billy Haggart.
Image caption The cost of Scotland's flagship policy to provide free personal care for the elderly has risen by more than a third in less than a decade, putting the whole policy at risk, says the Scottish Daily Express.
Image caption The National claims that the UK home secretary has told his staff not to reply to MSP fears about their constituents facing immigration issues because it is an issue for Westminster.
Image caption The Scotsman leads on an interview with the director of the Edinburgh International Festival, who says a no-deal over Brexit would have a "disastrous" and "horrible" impact on the event.
Image copyright BBC Sport
Image caption Distilleries in Moray have joined what is described by the Press and Journal as a "whisky tourism bonanza" after the industry welcomed a record 1.9 million visitors last year.
Image caption The Times devotes its front page splash to the news that former Python, Michael Palin, is to open his own personal archive of sketches featuring the famous five-piece.
Image caption A Northern Ireland veteran has accused the UK government of "scandalous betrayal" after he came under police investigation for the attempted murder of two protesters injured by flying debris on Bloody Sunday, writes The Telegraph.
Image caption TV presenter Ant McPartlin has been told to "get back in rehab" by one of his estranged wife's friends, says the Daily Star.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites