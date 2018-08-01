Image caption Artist's visualisation of the George Square cultural festival

Final preparations are under way for the first European Championships which begin in Glasgow on Thursday.

For the first time, existing European championships for cycling, gymnastics, rowing, swimming, triathlon and athletics are together in one event.

The athletics will be hosted by Berlin in Germany, but all the other events will be held in Scotland.

The Great Big Opening Party will take place in Glasgow's George Square on Wednesday.

It will feature performances from Nina Nesbitt, The Ayoub Sisters, Sacred Paws, and C Duncan.

'Vibrant and world-class'

A cultural programme featuring live music, circus, dance, theatre and visual art will run alongside the sporting action.

Councillor David McDonald, deputy leader of Glasgow City Council, said: "George Square has been the venue for some incredible art and entertainment over many decades - and Festival 2018 will again welcome huge crowds as the Merchant City Festival gets under way nearby.

"As a Unesco City of Music, Glasgow is incredibly proud of its vibrant and world-class musical landscape and it's fantastic to see that the Festival 2018 music programme brings together so many of its talented artists."

Image caption The line-up for the cultural programme was announced at George Square in May

Pubs, clubs and restaurants across Glasgow will be able to open for an extra hour during the championships.

Those travelling during the days of competition are being encouraged to plan ahead as trains and motorways will be busier than normal.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson will visit the Transport Co-ordination Centre in Glasgow on Wednesday to receive an update on travel preparations ahead of the start of championships.

Tickets for some of the sports are still available.

The 11-day event is billed as the biggest event in Glasgow since the 2014 Commonwealth Games.