Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Abolish Scotland Office'

  • 31 July 2018
Image caption A report by Westminster's Constitutional Affairs Committee has criticised Whitehall's approach to devolution and suggested that the role of Scottish secretary in the UK Cabinet could be abolished, writes The Herald.
Image caption The Scotsman also leads with the story and adds that UK government figures failed to consult adequately with the Scottish government over Brexit legislation, fuelling the row over a "power grab" by the UK Parliament.
Image caption The National reports that MPs on the Westminster committee have blamed Tory ministers for the breakdown in communications between the two governments, which has ended up before the UK Supreme Court.
Image caption The Times focuses on concerns about a future trade deal between the City of London and Brussels after Brexit and claims failure to reach agreement could threaten thousands of European investment funds.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express is indignant over comments made by Labour peer Lord Mandelson that some Brexit supporters may have a "hatred" of other countries and foreigners. The paper says the suggestions is an insult to the 17 million who voted in favour of leaving the EU.
Image caption A Fife councillor accused of being anti-Semitic has been suspended from the Labour Party, reports The Courier. The paper says Mary Lockhart was suspended after suggesting Jewish newspapers criticising Jeremy Corbyn may have been working for the Israeli secret service.
Image caption Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph claims that one of Mr Corbyn's closest allies on the party's ruling body has blamed Jewish "Trump fanatics" for making allegations of anti-Semitism at a meeting attended by the Labour leader.
Image caption The i newspaper focuses on the landmark ruling by the UK Supreme Court that relatives will no longer require legal permission to end care for loved ones in a permanent vegetative state.
Image caption The Manchester bomber, who killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert last year, was "rescued" by the Royal Navy from a "Libyan warzone", according to the Daily Mail. The paper says Salman Abedi was one of more than 100 British citizens taken aboard the HMS Enterprise in 2014 before being flown back to the UK.
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with the story of a couple from Arbroath who say they were left traumatised by a man who raided their home for a second time after he was given bail for the first break-in.
Image caption The father of missing airman Corrie McKeague has acknowledged that his son is no longer missing and that his remains are somewhere in a toxic landfill site, reports the Daily Record.

