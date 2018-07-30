Image caption Cared-for teenagers have the option of Continuing Care

Young people who have been in care are "falling through the cracks" when they turn 18, according to Scottish Labour.

New information suggests that only 6% have requested or been offered the option of continuing care, which allows them to be looked after until the age of 21.

It is four years since the policy was introduced by the Scottish government.

Ministers say they will study the findings of a new report "with interest".

Continuing care places a duty on councils to care for young people up to the age of 21, in the same type of accommodation that they have been in until 18.

Of the 20 councils that responded to freedom of information requests, 3,117 young people were eligible for continuing care but only 177 were offered, or had requested, the option.

'Funding used elsewhere'

Glasgow City Council, which had by far the highest number of eligible young people, did not provide figures for the number of those who received continuing care.

The report will warn that provision is underfunded in some council areas, with several local authorities having spent more than the amount allocated and others having spent the cash to relieve pressures elsewhere.

Concerns raised by the research include a lack of awareness of the funding available in some council areas, as well as a failure by others to properly record information on the allocation and spending of funds

'Deeply worrying'

Kezia Dugdale, Scottish Labour MSP for the Lothians, said: "Four years since flagship legislation was introduced, we have examined whether all the promises made by the Scottish government have been kept. The results are startling and deeply worrying.

"For too long, care-experienced young people have been abandoned at the age of 18, and are more likely to end up in a prison than a university lecture theatre.

"The introduction of continuing care was designed to address this, but our report reveals a patchwork of provision across Scotland, with only a small number of young people being offered the option to remain in care.

"Care-experienced children are our children: the state is the parent and we're all responsible for their care. Our taxes pay for it and we also all pay the price of their lives being diminished by poor health and opportunities.

"Too many care-experienced youngsters are falling through the cracks, and we require urgent action to improve their life chances."

A Scottish government spokeswoman said: "Continuing care is part of a range of groundbreaking measures we have introduced to improve outcomes for young people, recognising the importance of relationships and careful planning at every stage of their care journey.

"Local authorities have a statutory responsibility to provide continuing care to eligible care leavers and we have provided more than £4.2m a year since 2015-16 to support its implementation costs rising to £9.3m by 2019-20.

"We will study the findings of this new report with interest and will continue to monitor progress and work with local authorities to ensure continuing care is effectively delivered."