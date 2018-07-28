Image copyright David Mitchell Image caption Lightning in Macduff, Aberdeenshire

Weather warnings have been issued after Scotland saw heavy rain, as well as thunder and lightning, overnight.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms in Highlands, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Angus, Tayside, and Fife.

It remains in place until 14:00, and forecasters say driving conditions in affected areas may be difficult.

Torrential rain has been falling in many places, with some flooding on roads.

Some strong winds are also expected tonight and tomorrow.

Image copyright David Mitchell Image caption David Mitchell took this picture of lightning in Macduff

David Mitchell took pictures of lightning in Macduff, Aberdeenshire, on Friday night.

Drivers have been warned to take extra care on the roads, with Traffic Scotland saying traffic is already slow in many places.

While some will have welcomed the rain and the cooler temperatures, those keen to catch a glimpse of the blood moon, the longest lunar eclipse of the 21st Century, will have been disappointed.

The cloud cover on Friday night meant that many could not see the rare celestial event in many parts of Scotland.