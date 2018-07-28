Scotland

The papers: Five dead in Moray crash and insulin fears

  • 28 July 2018
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record leads with the story of five people being killed when a minibus and a 4x4 crashed on the A96 near Keith. The paper tells how a four-year-old boy was among the dead.
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption The Daily Express leads with the same story and says police are investigating whether the minibus, which was carrying a group of tourists, was on the wrong side of the road when the crash happened.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald says Prime Minister Theresa May, who is diabetic, is among millions of Britons who face the prospect of "drastic" drug shortages in the wake of a no-deal Brexit.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i focuses on Prince Charles giving written evidence to a child abuse inquiry into the crimes of a paedophile bishop.
Image copyright Daily Mail
Image caption The Daily Express hails the success of its campaign to introduce a UK-wide levy on plastic bags, saying the 5p charge brought in in England and Wales in 2015 has led to an 86% fall in usage.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National says Westminster has "seized control" of a European funding pot which controls where one billion euros of money earmarked for Scotland is spent.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman also leads with the A96 death crash, saying two people are fighting for their lives after the collision which left five people dead.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times says an inquiry into an E. coli outbreak which led to the death of a three-year-old girl may have missed the "real source" of the outbreak.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Telegraph says key figures in Labour's £11bn smart meter scheme have admitted to "flaws" which affected the system from its inception.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star says the minibus carrying Italian tourists which crashed on the A96 may have been on the wrong side of the road when it collided with a car in Moray.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal says witnesses desperately tried to give first aid to the victims of the A96 crash before emergency services arrived.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier's Fife edition leads with a councillor claiming Jewish newspapers which accused Jeremy Corbyn and his Labour party of anti-Semitism may have been working with the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites