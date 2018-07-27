Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 21 - 27 July

  • 27 July 2018

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 21 and 27 July. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk or via Instagram at #bbcscotlandpics.

Blue sky and trees Image copyright Kim Bennett
Image caption Kim Bennett was driving to work in St Andrews when she stopped, no doubt in a safe place, to take this picture of the mist clearing to reveal a blue sky.
Trees on fire Image copyright Taylor Rodgers
Image caption At midnight on Thursday these woods at Faichem, Invergarry were well alight. Taylor Rodgers, who took the picture, said the fire burned for over 12 hours.
Father and son paddle in river Image copyright Eilidh Robertson
Image caption Eilidh Robertson captured this image of her husband Craig and 18-month-old son Jack (and collie dog Jess) enjoying an evening paddle in the River Tay near Pitlochry.
Sunset from beach Image copyright Amanda Liddell
Image caption As the sun went down over North Berwick, Amanda Liddell reflected that it had been a beautiful week at the East Lothian tennis tournament.
Walker on hill top Image copyright Louise White
Image caption A "silly pose" (her words) by Louise White above Shieldaig, Wester Ross. She claims to do this on every summit she climbs.
Highland glen Image copyright Bill Cameron
Image caption Bill Cameron from Lochaber was on the Aonach Eagach ridge, looking down on Loch Achtriochtan in Glen Coe, when he captured this image.
Presentational white space
Bee on flower Image copyright Stuart Cunningham
Image caption A busy bee working on a bright summer morning, spotted by Stuart Cunningham from Broxburn.
Presentational white space
Old kitchen interior Image copyright Adrian Mckie
Image caption On holiday in Orkney, Adrian Mckie took this picture of the interior of the main house at Kirbuster.
Red squirrel Image copyright Eric Niven
Image caption This red squirrel was enjoying a nut or two when Eric Niven from Dundee spotted it in Tentsmuir forest .
Dog on beach Image copyright Maureen Gamble
Image caption Maureen Gamble from Ayr was walking with her dog Scout at sunset on Greenan Beach, Ayrshire.
Red arrows Image copyright Derek Gray
Image caption The Red Arrows were performing over Peterhead Bay this week. Derek Gray sent us this image.
Presentational white space
Avenue of trees Image copyright Alan Christie
Image caption Out for a walk with friends in Beecraigs Country Park, Linlithgow, Alan Christie from Grangemouth took this picture. He said he thought the trees were like a cathedral.
Presentational white space
Starlings Image copyright Nicola C Sikora
Image caption Two starlings arguing over the bird feeder in Nicola Sikora's back garden in Kinross. She says these squabbles have woken her up every morning for the past week!
Presentational white space
Fields of barley Image copyright Bill Meikle
Image caption Just after the barley was harvested in the Tweed Valley. Bill Meikle tells us: "Watching the harvesters work never ceases to be entertaining."
Man on mountain Image copyright Justin Cullen
Image caption Ben Nevis from Carn Mor Dearg, taken by Justin Cullen from East Kilbride while he was out hillwalking.
Presentational white space
Fishing boat Image copyright Sylvia Bolwell
Image caption Sylvia Bolwell from Argyll took a picture of this boat on the calmest of water at Crinan Basin.
Presentational white space

All images are copyrighted.

Related Topics

More on this story