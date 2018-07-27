Image caption Jon Cleland says he was raped by former Hibs and Rangers coach Gordon Neely when he was aged 11.

An alleged victim of sexual abuse has claimed Scottish football is still not safe for children.

Jon Cleland said the Scottish FA needed to admit its failings after a review found child protection policies were "not fit for purpose".

Mr Cleland said he was raped by former Hibs and Rangers coach Gordon Neely when he was aged 11.

He told the BBC's John Beattie programme "procedures" must be put in place.

The SFA said it was already taking action.

Mr Cleland's abuse claims were revealed in an BBC investigation last year. His alleged abuser died in 2014.

He said he was subjected to 18 months of serious sexual abuse when he was 11.

He told the programme his experiences were "horrendous".

Mr Cleland said confiding to his wife details of the abuse for the first time and the six-hour police interview had been "very traumatic" experiences.

He said that much needed to be done to make safeguards in the game adequate.

He also questioned comments made by SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell on Thursday that the game was "safe" for children.

Another abuse victim, Peter Haynes, said Mr Maxwell should quit after making "offensive, poorly-judged and insulting" comments.

Mr Cleland was asked what he would say to the Scottish FA in light of the inquiry findings.

He said: "I would say to the SFA the same as I said to Stewart Regan (the former SFA chief executive) when he sat in my house and he apologised profusely about the situation ... simply get your house in order, admit the failings that were there.

Image copyright Jon Cleland Image caption Jon Cleland says his abuse was of the worst possible kind

"The procedures that now have to be put in place that have to safeguard children is a must - simple as that."

Asked what safeguards still need to be put in place by the SFA, he said: "I think the admission that the whole coaching aspect of grassroots football was open to interpretation by lots of really, really nasty people.

"To admit that that went wrong and to move forward to put safeguards in place so that this cannot happen again, not just in football, but in other sporting organisations."

He said he didn't think adequate safeguards were in place.

Football coaches in Scotland are currently regulated by Disclosure Scotland.

But Mr Cleland said: "I don't think the safeguards were ever in place.

"I don't think the safeguards are in place just now - but I am hoping that the realisation of the independent review will be scrutinised enough to say 'yes, we need to do something about this'."

Image copyright The Scotsman Image caption Former Hibernian and Rangers coach Gordon Neely

He said: "The safeguard of the children and the background checks that the SFA introduced before the report was published don't really solve the issue or any problems that still exist within the Scottish Football Association."

Mr Cleland questioned whether Mr Maxwell had read the report.

"I think it is quite disrespectful to the survivors in the way that he spoke," he told the programme.

Mr Maxwell, who took up his role in April, offered a "heartfelt apology" on behalf of victims in a statement on Thursday.

He said the organisation was "strongly committed to learning" lessons from the experiences of survivors.

The Scottish FA has appointed a manager to implement the recommendations of the review group.

The board has also approved the creation of a Safeguarding Advisory Group as recommended in the report.

Image caption Ian Maxwell, the SFA's chief executive, has apologised

The independent inquiry was led by former children's charity executive Martin Henry.

An Scottish FA spokesman said: "The review group said football was safe but said that it could be safer, and we completely accept that.

"We commissioned the review because we wanted to make football better, and we knew that there were things that had to be improved.

"We have increased training for more 12,000 people working (with children) in football and we are making sure that all our members have their processes in order."