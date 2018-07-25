Scotland

The papers: 'Soaring cost' of prescriptions

  • 25 July 2018
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The cost of free prescriptions in Scotland hit £1.3bn last year, according to the front page of The Scotsman. It says that works out at about £250 per person in Scotland, and the total cost is 25% higher than it was 10 years ago.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail points out that millions of pounds are being spent on common painkillers that are available for pennies in supermarkets. It says NHS-funded paracetamol cost £8.8m last year and aspirin £2.6m, yet they are commonly sold in pharmacies for less than 30p.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald reports that the Ministry of Defence has shelved plans to build a new generation of "cut-price" frigates, after failing to secure any offers to build them at a maximum price of £250m each. It says it is the latest fall-out from a controversial decision not to invest on the Clyde.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The devastating wildfire in Greece leads the Scotland edition of The Times. It reports that the bodies of 26 people, including children, were found behind a high fence where they had become trapped as the blaze swept through the town of Mati. One rescuer told the paper they were "entwined together in a last attempt to protect themselves as they tried to reach the sea".
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption At least 74 people have died in the wildfire, with survivors only escaping flames by jumping into the sea, reports The Daily Star of Scotland. It says three days mourning have been declared in response to the tragedy in Greece.
Image copyright Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun says a Scottish teacher has been targeted in a sting operation by police in Thailand investigating child sex abuse claims. It reports that Anthony Bennett, from Kilmarnock, is being held in a Bangkok police station as the investigation continues.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The front page of The National focuses on activities at the UK Supreme Court where judges are hearing legal arguments over whether Holyrood's Brexit bill was within the Scottish Parliament's remit.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption A company which "mis-sold" tickets to Ed Sheeran's UK tour have been forced to refund more than £700,000, according to The Daily Record. It reports that Viagogo may have to pay out £1.25m once all the claims are settled.
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express reports that an RAF base in Lincolnshire, which was home to the Dambusters, is to be sold off as part of a £3bn cost-cutting exercise. It says RAF Scampton is now home to the Red Arrows.
Image copyright The Press and Journal
Image caption The Moray edition of The Press and Journal reports that a teenager from Keith has admitted causing the crash which killed 14-year-old Neringa Narusyte. It says two other girls were injured in the accident on the B9016 in October 2016.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption Britain's treason laws should be updated to allow them to be used to prosecute Jihadis who fight in Syria, according to a report in the Daily Telegraph.The recommendation in a report by think tank Policy Exchange has been backed by former Home Secretary Amber Rudd, it adds.
Image copyright Courier
Image caption The Courier reports that a group of Scouts have been sent home from a gathering in Perthshire after two were charged with drug offences. A 16-year-old was charged with supplying an illicit substance, while a 17-year-old was charged and given an official warning for possessing drugs.

