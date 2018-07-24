Image caption Prescription costs have risen by a quarter in the past decade

The cost of providing prescriptions has gone up by 25% in the last decade, with an ageing population and new drugs part of the reason.

NHS figures show the total bill for 2017-18 was £1.3bn, which is 25.7% more expensive than 10 years ago.

Paracetamol and aspirin are among the most commonly-prescribed drugs.

In Glasgow, the average cost of prescriptions is about 8% higher than the Scottish average.

The data, from the Information Services Division of NHS Scotland, said the overall cost amounted to £248.79 per person.

In the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde area, Scotland's largest health board, that figure rose to £271.30 per person, while NHS Orkney had the lowest average cost at £206.28 per person.

Prescriptions have been free in Scotland since April 2011, a policy introduced by the SNP government.

Chronic pain

The figures showed 103.4 million items were dispensed on prescription in 2017-18 - an increase of more than a fifth over the last 10 years.

Pregabalin, a drug used to treat epilepsy and chronic pain, had the highest total gross ingredient cost in 2017-18, at £36.38m.

The most commonly-prescribed medication was omeprazole - used to treat indigestion, acid reflux, and stomach ulcers - with a total of 3.59 million prescriptions issued.

Painkillers paracetamol and aspirin - both of which are available over the counter without a prescription - were the fourth and eighth most commonly-issued prescriptions, at 2.5 million and 2.01 million respectively.

The report claims that reasons for the increase in the number of prescriptions issued over the decade include an ageing population, more people living with long-term conditions, and the increased use by GPs of evidence-based guidelines that recommend drugs to treat certain conditions.

It also states there has been a shift from secondary to primary care for a number of high-cost medicines.