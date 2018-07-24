Trump plans 500 new homes at Menie

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Trump visited his Aberdeenshire golf resort in 2016

The Trump Organisation has said it will submit a planning application for 500 homes at its golf resort in Aberdeenshire.

It said £150m will be invested in the development at the Menie estate.

The original vision for the golf resort included two courses, a large hotel, and hundreds of houses and holiday cottages.

To date, one golf course, a clubhouse and a small hotel at the original estate house have been created.

The plans will be considered by Aberdeenshire Council.

Construction jobs

The Trump Organisation has claimed that 2,000 jobs will be supported during the construction phase, with nearly 300 permanent jobs after completion.

Executive vice president of Trump International in Aberdeen Sarah Malone said: "After extensive market research we are bringing forward a suite of luxury homes and five-star hotel cottages which we believe meet the needs and demands of consumers today.

"From the outset, our vision was to create a world-class leisure destination and sustainable community defined by quality and authenticity.

"This next phase builds on the international reputation of our championship golf course, ranked within the top 50 golf courses in the world, and harnesses the natural beauty of this mature site providing an exceptional place to live, rest and play.

"Improvements to the region's infrastructure and recovery signs in the economy makes this the right time to drive forward this next major phase of development."

Environmental harm

Earlier this month, an assessment was made public that the golf course development had "partially destroyed" the specially protected site it was built on.

The draft monitoring report was drawn up by the government watchdog, Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH).

The course was partly built on Foveran Links - a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), originally listed as one of the most exceptional sand dune systems in Britain.

Planning permission was granted on the basis that the potential economic benefit would outweigh environmental harm.